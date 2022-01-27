Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How To Get Super Close & Personal With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

It wouldn’t be wrong to describe every co-host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show as multitalented individuals, and now it looks like Special K has a great idea for how to profit off the skills of his on-air coworkers.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

inspired by the personalized celebrity video messaging service Cameo, Special K appointed a specific task and cost for Rickey, Da Brat, Eva, Rock-T, Dr. Collier, Gary and even Black Tony — $50 will apparently get him to give you the perfect excuse to use on any occasion! You’ve got to hear some of these hilarious odd jobs the RSMS hosts can potentially do for you.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Laugh alongside the “News You Can’t Use” with Special K on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

How To Get Super Close & Personal With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Petty Patrol: Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Reveals Gender Of Baby…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: This Housewife Was Fired From The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Claims Michael Bullied Her Brutally

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Teased Her About…

 2 days ago
08.09.23

Lori Harvey Reveals Her Step-By-Step Beauty Routine By…

 2 days ago
08.10.23

STORY TIME: Da Brat Reminisces On How She…

 2 days ago
03.27.23

Jeff Johnson Expresses Why Black Men Need To…

 2 days ago
03.28.23

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Has Passed Away At…

 4 days ago
02.08.22

DJ Khaled Gifts Kanye West Rare Air Jordan…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close