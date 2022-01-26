Petty Patrol: Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye West For Unchristian Pete Davidson Diss

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It seems Kanye West’s latest antics did not sit well with Charlamagne Tha God. He recently called out Ye for dissing Pete Davidson and going against the God code.

As spotted on Bossip the media personality is giving the “Touch The Sky” rapper the side eye yet again. On the latest episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast he took the Chicago, Illinois native to task over the shots he sent to Kim Kardashian’s new boo. “I thought Kanye’s bar to Pete was corny as hell,” Charlamagne said. “I thought it was corny. I didn’t like it…what happened to Jesus? What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records and now all of a sudden you wanna beat up Pete Davidson?”

CThaGod also criticized Ye for code switching during the early stages of his career. “I just thought the line was corny. For me, I think about what he said on Drink Champs when he said, he used all the backpackers. Remember he was like ‘I used all the backpackers cause I never really liked backpack Rap,’ and then you see him hanging out with like a lot of the street rappers now. He’s hanging out with all these guys just to be able to say that line. You know what I mean? But I want all those street rappers to know, he’s using y’all too. But the difference is the street rappers aren’t going to be used. They gon keep they hand in Kanye West’s pockets cause wolves do not make good house pets, and Kanye West will learn that.”

When asked if he was tired of Kanye’s antics he simply replied “been tired of it”. You can see the episode below.

