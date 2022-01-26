Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Reveals Gender Of Baby Monaco + A New Sex Tape Of Ray J & Kim Kardashian?!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have been the couple at the topic of heavy discussion lately following the birth of their newborn, mainly with people dying to know the gender of Baby Monaco Jenkins.

Well, it’s now been officially revealed and “Gary’s Tea” has all the details!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Another report that’s gone viral over the past few days is the possibility of a second sex tape featuring infamous exes Kim Kardashian and Ray J, which came to a head after her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West intervened to retrieve the laptop where this alleged tape was saved on.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full details on both stories in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Reveals Gender Of Baby Monaco + A New Sex Tape Of Ray J & Kim Kardashian?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Reveals Gender Of Baby…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: This Housewife Was Fired From The…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Claims Michael Bullied Her Brutally

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Teased Her About…

 22 hours ago
08.09.23

Lori Harvey Reveals Her Step-By-Step Beauty Routine By…

 1 day ago
08.10.23

STORY TIME: Da Brat Reminisces On How She…

 1 day ago
03.27.23

Jeff Johnson Expresses Why Black Men Need To…

 1 day ago
03.28.23

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Has Passed Away At…

 3 days ago
02.08.22

DJ Khaled Gifts Kanye West Rare Air Jordan…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

André Leon Talley’s Cause Of Death Revealed

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close