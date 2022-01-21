Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Reveal Their Child’s Name [WATCH]

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are opening up their baby’s nursery to the public one step at a time.  Though they’ve not released the sex, they have released the name.  The couple named their first baby together after a city in France where they shared their intentions for their future. In the clip on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, Jeannie shared the neutral-colored nursery and that the baby’s name is  Monaco.

In other news, Jess Hilarious shared that she’s hit the stage for the first time sober.  Gary has the tea and more on these topics.

