Is Black Tony Finally Coming To Work Or Is He Dead!? [WATCH]

Black Tony is one of our most beloved “employees” here at RSMS, but something was a bit off when it came to him making it to work today. We say that because, well, he called in to tell us that he, umm…died!

After that call we just got from Black Tony, we’re not sure if it’s him that’s deceased or if we’re all lingering in limbo! Let’s just hope that all is well wherever he’s currently at, and hopefully those dreams he’s been having aren’t premonitions and just another very bad excuse to get out of coming into the studio.

Pay your final respects (ok, not really!) by listening to Black Tony on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

