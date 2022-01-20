Celebrity News
Cardi B Covering Funeral Costs Of 17 Killed In Bronx Fire

Bronx native rapper Cardi B is stepping up and footing the bill for funeral and burial costs of 17 people who were killed in a Bronx fire on January 9th. The 120-unit fir also injured many with the ages ranging from 2 to 50 years old.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams told TMZ, “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

