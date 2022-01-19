Cardi B Covering Funeral And Burial Expenses For Victims Of Deadly Bronx Fire

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cardi B is heartbroken by the devastating Bronx blaze that claimed the lives of 17 people, including eight children ranging from ages two to 50. The Bronx native vowed to cover the victims funeral and burial costs.

On January 9, the deadly fire ripped through the 19 story Touray Tower in the Bronx, killing over a dozen of its residents when a fire, caused by a broken space heater, sent smoke billowing through the building as a result of two malfunctioning self-closing doors. Victims of the deadly fire perished from smoke inhalation. Dozens were injured. Nearly all the victims were Gambian, NYTimes reports.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” the WAP rapper told TMZ. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” she added.

According to CNN, “the state of New York announced this week that it would be granting $2 million to a fund for the victims.”

Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this unimaginable tragedy.

