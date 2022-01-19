Entertainment News
Rihanna Stuns Again In Images From Valentine’s Day Savage X Fenty Collection

The latest campaign from Savage X Fenty is known as "Love On The Edge," and the distinction is an honest assessment of the new offerings.

Rihanna is showing no signs of slowing down the expansion of her fashion empire and now’s she’s supplying the world with a new collection primed for this upcoming Valentine’s Day. The latest campaign from Savage X Fenty is known as “Love On The Edge,” and the distinction is an honest assessment of the new offerings.

As usual, the Barbadian superstar donned the Savage X Fenty wares in an array of images that highlight the singer’s curves and promote the line’s aim of bringing allure to evening wear.

One of the items from the collection is a collaboration featuring Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty, a first. Gloss Bomb Heat in Lavender Savage is a new color that’s featured in the collaborative effort. There is also a Lace’d Up Teddy as part of the new Valentine’s Day collection, along with a bodysuit and much more.

Check out the entire Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day gift guide here.

Photos
