Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

JT And Yung Miami Are Twinning In Matching Dolce And Gabbana Looks

The City Girls posed for Instagram earlier today wearing matching Dolce and Gabbana looks including $5,245 crystal-embellished boots.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
City Girls

Source: Marcelo Cantu / Capitol Music Group

The City Girls are twinning in their latest looks and we’re loving it! In an Instagram post shared on both JT and Yung Miami’s pages today, the ladies stepped out in matching Dolce and Gabbana looks and instantly broke the internet with their blinged-out style.

For the look, the “Act Up” rap duo wore green and red Dolce and Gabbana bodysuits that resembled a turf football field. They paired the look with a matching Dolce and Gabbana bucket hat and wore cut-off denim shorts that they left unbuttoned at the waist. For their shoes, they wore Dolce and Gabbana crystal-embellished padded boots that currently retail for $5,245. They accessorized the look with matching diamond-encrusted necklaces, matching watches and both wore their hair long, straight, and jet-black as they posed for a series of photos for their Instagram pages. “Touchdown in yo CITY🏉,” the rappers captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Thousands of the rappers’ Instagram followers were loving this matching look on the ladies as they flooded the post with over 600 thousand likes and almost 9 thousand comments. “Obsessed,” one of the rapper’s followers left underneath the post while another wrote, “Dayummmm 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 yall two 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Yes, these two lool good!

Beauties, what do you think of JT and Yung Miami’s matching outfits? Would you splurge?

Don’t miss…

Yung Miami Is ‘Ready For More’ In The Fashion World

Yung Miami Channels Ronnie From The Cult Classic Film ‘The Player’s Club’

JT And Yung Miami Are Twinning In Matching Dolce And Gabbana Looks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Ne-Yo Explains Why YOU Should Watch The 2022…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: John Legend Sells His Music Catalog…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Kamala Harris Speaks On Voting Legislation, COVID Testing…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Trey Songz Accused Of Sexual Assault…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Mary J. Blige Self Magazine

Sterling Shepard Parties With Mary J. Blige

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Sells ATL Home &…

 6 days ago
10.12.15

Front Page News: The U.S. Is Averaging 700,000…

 7 days ago
01.01.70

Here Are A Few Ways To Fix Your…

 7 days ago
01.01.70

Dr. Collier Gives Ways To Protect Yourself Against…

 1 week ago
02.24.13

Hot Spot: These Are The Top 3 TV…

 1 week ago
02.25.13
Photos
Close