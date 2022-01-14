Gary’s Tea: John Legend Sells His Music Catalog & Did Simon Guobadia Forget His Son’s Birthday?!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Today’s segment of “Gary’s Tea” includes an update on John Legend and the major moves he’s making for the future of his music career plus a rumor about Simon Guobadia’s fathering skills that definitely needed to be cleared up.

The “Save Room” singer has reportedly sold the rights to his entire music catalog for an undisclosed amount, which gave the RSMS crew an interesting topic to debate in regards to how much he may be getting. Guobadia on the other hand caught flack after it was assumed that he forgot his son Christian’s birthday. Not only was he able to prove that the rumor was false, but future wifey Porsha also was able to chime in with a few receipts of her own.

Get the latest updates in “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

