Having friends at the top is never a bad thing, which is why we always appreciate when United States Vice President Kamala Harris stops by for an exclusive chat with Rickey and the crew.

The Madam VP spoke candidly on a handful of current events, many that have to do with the upcoming local and national elections that will definitely affect us all. From her views on voting legislation and the push for COVID testing following a major surge in positive cases, to a historic feat for Black women that she helped to make possible, Harris holds nothing back in this conversation especially for RSMS listeners.

Check out our latest interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

Kamala Harris Speaks On Voting Legislation, COVID Testing & Appointing The Most Black Women To Appeal Courts In US History

