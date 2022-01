99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In weird news, a woman has claimed that she found $300k in a duffle bag belonging to rapper Nelly, and when she returned it…he gave her $100 for her troubles. Nelly has denied the allegations on Instagram and says he never lost any money. Whether it’s true or not, what would you do if you found a duffle bag with $300k, would you turn it in and if you did…what reward would you expect?

