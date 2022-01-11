Lifestyle
Mary J. Blige Shines In A Diamond-Encrusted Mini Dress On Her Birthday

Mary J. Blige is celebrating her birthday in style and set Instagram ablaze with her latest look.

Ghost Season 2 Premiere

Mary J. Blige is celebrating her 52nd birthday in the best way possible: by serving LEWKS! The Power Book II: Ghost actress took to Instagram to thank her fans and followers for their well-wishes on her birthday before her special day ended at midnight. In the gorgeous birthday post, the songstress wore a beautiful diamond-encrusted strapless wrap mini dress that looked absolutely stunning on her flawless skin. She paired the look with blinged-out jewelry including chain link bracelets, necklaces, and a watch to match. She wore her hair in a high ponytail that she left flipped over to one side of her face and served face as she stepped out for he birthday in style.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming amount of birthday love,” the “Hello Gorgeous” singer captioned the photo. “Another year that we’re growing, loving, and healing together!

I can’t ever do it without the fans.”

She then continued with a special message of love, saying “I love y’all! To my friends, family, and peers- I love you so much! ❤❤

Check out the beautiful post below.

Thirty years in the game and she still looks good! Happy birthday, Mary!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

