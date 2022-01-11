Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Sells ATL Home & Mary J. Blige Allegedly Spotted Out With NFL Player

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The updates in today’s “Gary’s Tea” focus on new beginnings for two celebrity divas, as one settles into a new home and the other reportedly settles into the arms of a newly-single football star.

NeNe Leakes continues to move on with her life after losing husband Gregg Leakes to cancer a few moths back by selling the ATL home they once shared together and moving into a luxury condo. Also, Mary J. Blige was spotted hanging out with NFL player Sterling Shepard, who recently filed for divorce from supermodel Chanel Iman. Although a romance hasn’t been confirmed, Gary didn’t hold back how he felt in the least bit about the possible fling.

