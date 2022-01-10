Brazilian Wall Collapse Kills 10

CLOSE
Ten people have died after a Brazilian cliff wall collapsed on top of leisure boats full of people. Another 32 were injured in the accident in the south-east of the country. A viral video circulating online shows the moment the rock detaches from the cliff face as onlookers screamed as two boats were pummeled.
The collapse which occurred around 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT) followed days of rain in Minas Gerais state, which had made the cliffs more susceptible to collapse.
