The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25 yr-old black man jogging in a Brunswick, GA. neighborhood, were sentenced Friday to life in prison. The life sentences for Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, and his father, Gregory McMichael, do not carry the possibility of parole. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan will be eligible after serving at least least 30 years in prison.

