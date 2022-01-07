Sidney Poitier, Dead at 94, First Black Man to Win Oscar
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man to Win Oscar

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
FRANCE-CINEMA-CANNES-FESTIVAL-2006-POITIER-ORDER OF ARTS AND LET

Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty

Our beloved, Sidney Poitier, the legendary actor, pioneer, trailblazer and activist who broke many racial and color barriers in the entertainment industry, starring some of Hollywoods most iconic movies ever, has passed away at 94.Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

Mr. Poitier’s death was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, however the circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been revealed.

Sir Poitier, a beyond great man and activist was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barak Obama for his outstanding work and contributions.https://youtu.be/kgNEhb3nj7E

Sidney vitae earned him two other Academy Award nominations, ten Golden Globes nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Laurel nominations, and one Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.
Many people don’t know that Sidney Poitier was a dual citizen of both the U.S. and the Bahamas and served as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997-2007.Sidney Poitier’s legacy will forever continue to live on as his contributions, work, battles, fights and perseverance to gave Black and colored people the fighting chance to find success in the entertainment world at large, as we know it today.

Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna of 45 years and 6 beautiful daughters.

Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man to Win Oscar  was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

First-Degree Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Young…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Says If Khloe Takes…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: SWV’s Coko Was Stranded On I-95…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Latin American Music Awards 2019

Jason Derulo Punches Man For Calling Him Usher

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Talk It Out Tuesday: 3 Ways To Know…

 3 days ago
10.13.11

Hot Spot: Madonna Hops In Tory Lanez’s DM…

 3 days ago
10.14.11
14 items

Trey Songz Getting Dragged For ALL The Sexual…

 1 week ago
01.23.09
9 items

Holiday Recap: Here’s How Our Favorite Celebs Spent…

 2 weeks ago
10.19.06

Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close