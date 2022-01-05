Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?! [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish’s recent split with Common made major headlines a few months ago, but now it appears the comedienne actress is ready to begin dating again.

However, is our main man Rickey about to put his bid in to be her next boyfriend? Find out that and more in today’s edition of “Gary’s Tea.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also in Gary’s recap of the news today includes Lizzo having another body positive moment on social media after gaining weight over the holidays, as well as Kodak Black causing debate with his recent statement that he wouldn’t be returning to the hood any longer. Both topics led to some interesting in-studio discussions that saw some co-hosts agreeing and others expressing opposing opinions.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check it all out in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: SWV’s Coko Was Stranded On I-95…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70
Latin American Music Awards 2019

Jason Derulo Punches Man For Calling Him Usher

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

Talk It Out Tuesday: 3 Ways To Know…

 1 day ago
10.13.11

Hot Spot: Madonna Hops In Tory Lanez’s DM…

 1 day ago
10.14.11
14 items

Trey Songz Getting Dragged For ALL The Sexual…

 6 days ago
01.23.09
9 items

Holiday Recap: Here’s How Our Favorite Celebs Spent…

 1 week ago
10.19.06

Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Beyonce sings the theme song for Mama Tina’s…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates Opens Up About Dealing…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close