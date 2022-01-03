Herschel Walker Posts Probably-Drunken Video Blasting Democratic Policies In New Year Message

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In today’s episode of Man, What The Hell Is Herschel Walker Over Here Talking About? the ex-football player who is looking to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate brought in 2022 with a message for the American people—which is to say he mumble rapped through a bunch of generic right-wing talking points and called it “a few things to think about as we start the New Year.”

Now, it’s not exactly easy to make out what all Walker was saying in the video because he was either drunk or there’s a noxious gas leak in the sunken place that whoever does maintenance down there needs to see about, but, according to The Guardian, he was attacking Democratic policies like that of his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock and President Joe Biden.

MORE: Herschel Walker’s Entitled Son Whines About High Gas Prices While Wearing A $1,200 Designer Hoodie

And because Walker, like most prominent Black conservatives, has never expressed an original political thought in his entire existence in the realm of politics, his slurry rant just sounded like it was pulled straight from a Fox News teleprompter as he attacked Biden’s “Build Back Better” domestic spending plan which focuses on health care, social care and climate change—which are all wastes of money according to Republicans.

“You know I’m always thinking: If you want to build back better, first you probably want to control the border, because you want to know who you’re building it for and why,” Walker said. “Then you probably want to protect your military, because they’re protecting you against people in other countries that don’t like you.”

I’m not sure why Herschel Walker and other white people think the U.S. military needs protecting since presidents from both parties have signed off on increasing the military budget far more often than they’ve decreased it, but Walker is a man who would rather lie about graduating college than actually be educated on things, so we shouldn’t be surprised he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Anyway, he went on to show he doesn’t actually know what defunding the police actually means either.

“Defunding the police? Bad idea,” he said. “You want to fund the police so that they have better training, better equipment to protect the law of the land because you don’t want people doing whatever they want to do.” (But cops “doing whatever they want to do” isn’t a problem in the Bootlickers R Us candidate’s mind.)

Then Walker went back to the “Build Back Better” thing because he probably forgot he covered that already. (Friends don’t let friends drink and film themselves being dumb, people.)

“Build Back Better. You probably want to become energy independent,” he continued. “Otherwise you’re going to depend on other countries for your livelihood. Build Back Better. You probably want something written, like law of the land, stating that all men are to be treated equal. Oh! We have the constitution. So you probably want to put people in charge who’s going to fight for the Constitution.”

I mean, besides the fact that the “all men are equal” Constitution was written just under 100 years before slavery ended and nearly two centuries before the end of Jim Crow, Walker appears to be ignoring the fact that the person who endorsed him for the Senate in the first place also tried to delegitimize legal and constitutionally protected votes through “stop the steal” propaganda in order to remain in office by force after he lost his bid for reelection.

It’s almost as if Herschel Walker is an idiot, a liar and a hypocrite. Go figure.

SEE ALSO:

Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker, Whose Wife Was Accused Of Voting Fraud, Wants To Bring ‘Honesty’ To Georgia

Herschel Walker’s Campaign Busted For Lying He ‘Graduated From UGA With A Bachelor’s Degree In Criminal Justice’

10 Black Trump Supporters 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Black Trump Supporters 1. Ben Carson Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Herschel Walker Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Omarosa Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Dennis Rodman Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Stacey Dash Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Mike Tyson Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Terrell Owens Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Azealia Banks Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Latrell Sprewell Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters 10 Black Trump Supporters

Herschel Walker Posts Probably-Drunken Video Blasting Democratic Policies In New Year Message was originally published on newsone.com