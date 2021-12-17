Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Roots Bassist Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard Passes Away At 62

The Roots in Concert MTV 2 2Dollar-Bill Tour

Source: Pete Mitchell / Getty

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, longtime member and bassist of the Hip-Hop band, The Roots passed away on Thursday at the age of 62.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” said in a statement posted to Twitter. “May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you.” 

His wife, Stephanie Hubbard told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he was living with blood cancer for years. She said that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2007 and had been in remission until last month. She shared that she had taken her husband to the  Lankenau Medical Center in West Philadelphia, on “Wednesday night after he was suddenly unable to move despite being energetic the day before.”

She was unable to stay with him due to COVID-19 regulations in the hospital and received the news that he passed the next day.

“I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened, that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him,” she said.

Hubbard started with the group in 1993 and recorded seven albums before departing in 2007 after being diagnosed with cancer.

