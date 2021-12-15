National
Derek Chauvin Expected To Plead Guilty In Floyd Civil Rights Case

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to violating George Floyd ‘s civil rights, a move that would remove him from a federal trial but could significantly increase the amount of time he’ll spend behind bars.

A notice sent out Monday by the court’s electronic filing system shows a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his not guilty plea which normally indicates that a defendant is planning to plead guilty.

See story here

