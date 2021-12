99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Deadline is reporting that Starz has signed on 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg to executive produce A Moment In Time: Murder Was the Case, a new series that will explore the murder trial of Snoop Dogg. Back in 1993, after the successful release of his chart-topping debut album Doggystyle, the Long Beach rapper was charged with first degree murder for the death of rival gang member, Philip Woldermariam, who was fatally shot by Snoop’s bodyguard.

See story here