Front Page News: Ethan Crumbley Being Charged As An Adult In Oxford High School Shooting [WATCH]

Over the weekend, tornados ran through the Midwest causing the predicted death toll to reach 100 over six states.   Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley is set to appear in court and be tried as an adult.  Mlive reports that “Crumbley is being tried as an adult and faces 24 felony counts, including four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 gun crimes. The charges carry a potential sentence of life in prison.”

In other news, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is upset with recent leaks the team has been facing.  He’s ready to fire anyone who is involved.  Hear more in the Front Page News from Eva & Rock-T.

[caption id="attachment_118794" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty[/caption] As the anniversary of the Charleston Church shooting and Dylann Roof’s first court appearance approaches, the trailer for the Emanuel movie documenting the massacre has emerged. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] The film, which was produced by Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media company, Viola Davis, Julius Tennons’ JuVee Productions and Law & Order SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, sheds light on the history of race relations in Charleston, what was significant about the church and how it bounced back from tragedy, plus hopes to continue to emerge.  Watch: https://youtu.be/A3V6l_LzBTs On May 15, survivors and family members of of the victims of the Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, S.C. gathered at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. to view an exclusive screening of the upcoming documentary. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). A press release states:  Co-producer Mariska Hargitay welcomed guests to the screening with opening remarks and spoke to the crowd about the importance of the film and its compelling message of forgiveness and resilience in the face of hatred. She then introduced Chaplain Barry Black, who led both an invocation prayer before the screening, and presented an award in remembrance of the late Reverend and Senator Clementa Pinckney to his widow Jennifer Pinckney. Senator Pinckney’s life was lost in the shooting and he was famously eulogized by former President Barack Obama.  After the screening of the film, Mariska Hargitay introduced award-winning journalist Roland Martin who moderated a panel discussion and Q&A with survivor Polly Sheppard, and family members of the victims Nadine Collier, Chris Singleton and Reverend Anthony Batiste Thompson. Producer Dimas Salaberrios then closed the event with a group prayer before attendees enjoyed a reception with light hors d’oeuvres. As a direct partnership with the City of Charleston, producers will donate their share of the profits from the movie to the survivors and families members of victims.  SEE ALSO: 20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church Emanuel hits select theaters through Fathrom Events on June 17 and June 19 only – the anniversaries of the shooting and Dylann Roof’s first appearance in court. For more info, visit https://www.fathomevents.com/event/emanuel-2019.  See photos from the exclusive screening at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. below…

Front Page News: Ethan Crumbley Being Charged As An Adult In Oxford High School Shooting [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

