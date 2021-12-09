Celebrity News
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Former NBA star and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose announced on Wednesday that he and “First Take” co-host Molly Qerim have filed for divorce. Jalen announced via social media:

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” Rose wrote on his Instagram story. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship going forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

The couple had been married for three years. TMZ obtained court records that show that both parties filed for divorce by early May. Qerim has removed Rose’s last name from her social media accounts and has yet to address the divorce.

See story here

 

