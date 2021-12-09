Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim

Former NBA star and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose announced on Wednesday that he and “First Take” co-host Molly Qerim have filed for divorce. Jalen announced via social media:

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” Rose wrote on his Instagram story. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship going forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.”