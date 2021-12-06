National
HomeNational

Woman Sues Her Mom’s Doctor, Claiming She Should Have Never Been Born, And Wins

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
TOPSHOT-ITALY-HEALTH-VIRUS-HOSPITAL-CREMONA

Source: PAOLO MIRANDA / Getty

20-year-old Evie Toombes, who has chronic illness and impaired mobility, is seeking damages in connection with the doctor’s alleged failure to give adequate advice and recommend folic acid doses to her mother. Claiming that she should never have been born if the doctor had don his job….and she won the case.  Toombes argued that her mother would have delayed conception and given birth to a normal, healthy baby if she had been given proper advice.

This case gained notoriety in London back in 2020.

See story here

And Wins , Claiming She Should Have Never Been Born , Woman Sues Her Mom’s Doctor

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

What’s Trending? Should Boys Play With Kitchen Or…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Here’s What Went Down Last Night…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Porsha Williams Shares The Real Reason Why She…

 4 days ago
01.11.93

What’s Trending? Should Parents Of School Shooters Face…

 4 days ago
01.12.93

Virgil Abloh’s Last Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Honored…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

HBCU U-KNOW Spotlight: Actor Jovan Adepo From Bowie…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Oversharing Or Transparent?! Would You Sign…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

El Chapo’s Wife Sentenced To Three Years For…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Halle Berry Using TPH

‘Bruised’ Tops Global Charts, Securing Halle Berry A…

 5 days ago
12.05.92

Talk It Out Tuesday: Yunetta Spring Explains How…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close