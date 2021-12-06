Woman Sues Her Mom’s Doctor, Claiming She Should Have Never Been Born, And Wins

CLOSE
20-year-old Evie Toombes, who has chronic illness and impaired mobility, is seeking damages in connection with the doctor’s alleged failure to give adequate advice and recommend folic acid doses to her mother. Claiming that she should never have been born if the doctor had don his job….and she won the case. Toombes argued that her mother would have delayed conception and given birth to a normal, healthy baby if she had been given proper advice.
This case gained notoriety in London back in 2020.
