Normani Gives Us Fashion Goals In Sheer Mugler Ensemble

Normani recently took to Instagram to serve face and body in a sheer Mugler ensemble.

Normani took to Instagram today to serve in a sheer Mugler ensemble and we can’t stop thinking about her trendy look!

In a series of IG pics, the “Wild Side” singer showed off her ‘wild side’ when she rocked a nude and black patterned shirt and legging combination by Mugler. The top featured a side split at the neckline with sleeves that flared out at the wrist while the stretchy leggings covered her legs and feet. She paired the look with black, strapped heels and wore her hair in a high bun with two bangs that framed her face. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, only rocking medium-sized hoop earrings, and wore a soft glam makeup look for the impromptu IG photoshoot.

“come take me out this mugler,” the 25-year-old singer captioned the photo set. Check out the super cute look below.

We weren’t the only ones loving the singer’s look as many of Normani’s 6.7 million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Favorite look ever,” one fan commented while another simply called the look, “Stunning 🤩,” and we couldn’t agree more!

Normani’s trendy Mugler IG photoshoot comes fresh off of her recent Soul Train Awards appearance, where she accepted the award for Best Dance Performance just last week. During her acceptance speech, Normani thanked Ciara, Ashanti, and others for being her biggest inspirations. “You know I was a Black girl in my grandmother’s living room studying Ciara,” she said during her speech. “Studying the greats – Michael Jackson, Janet, Bey, Ashanti. And it’s just women like that who have paved the way for me to even have the opportunity to stand in front of you guys.”

Check it out below.

