CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Indefinitely

New transcripts from the criminal inquiry into former disgraced governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, were made public Monday by New York Attorney General Letitia James which revealed how Chris Cuomo was involved with helping his brother deal with the situation and the ensuing political struggles.

Chris Cuomo has acknowledged that he advised his brother as the governor fought allegations that eventually led to him resigning. CNN has suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely which the investigation continues.

