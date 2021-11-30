Technology
HomeTechnology

Twitter CEO Suddenly Steps Down

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
92Q Marketing Web Table - Twitter

Source: Creative Services / iOne

In a shocking company announcement on Monday, Jack Dorsey, cofounder of Twitter, has decided to step down from his role as CEO, effective immediately. Dorsey will remain a member of Twitter’s board until at least next year.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead.”

Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer, will now take over as CEO.

See story here

 

Twitter CEO Suddenly Steps Down

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz

Trey Songz Reportedly Being Investigated For Sexual Assault…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
BRIC Opening Night Concert

Ari Lennox Arrested In Amsterdam

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Is Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Front Page News: New COVID-19 Strain, Omicron Variant…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
6 items

Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh’s Passing…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!?…

 1 week ago
07.14.88

Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At…

 1 week ago
07.15.88

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair…

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close