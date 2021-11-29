Lifestyle
Gabrielle Union Steps Out In This Gorgeous Lime-Green Ball Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards

Gabrielle Union looks stunning in this lime-green Maison Valentino ball gown at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

Gabrielle Union has given us fashion envy once again!

Earlier today, the 49-year-old shared a 20 second Instagram Reel to the social platform as she showed off her gorgeous 2021 Fashion Awards look and made us all swoon! Rocking a beautiful lime green ballgown, she gave us all angles and she posed in front of a mirror ahead of the big fashion night. The ballgown featured a high waist, cutout bra top, and a string halter neckline. She wore a cape in the same color as the gown draped across her shoulders as it casually hung off her side.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only opting for a few diamond rings and dangly diamond earrings. She wore her hair in an oversized bun that sat atop her head which added to the elegant look and made her look like a fairytale princess. Styled by Thomas Cristos, the ballgown was designed by Maison Valentino and it’s safe to say that Gabrielle rocked the look to perfection!

Check out the stunning look below.

“Looking gorgeous!,” fellow actress Tracee Ellis Ross said of Gabrielle’s look while Laverne Cox commented, “Iconic, legendary. Historic. We need photos of the look from all angles in books, magazines, all the things. Werk!!”

The annual Fashion Awards ceremony is meant to celebrate the accomplishments of emerging talents in the fashion industry while raising money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event is hosted by Billy Porter and will honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards.

Gabrielle Union Fuses Athleisure And Sparkles In Her Latest Stella McCartney Look

Gabrielle Union Used To ‘Hate’ Her Natural Hair

 

Close