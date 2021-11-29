Entertainment News
Front Page News: New COVID-19 Strain, Omicron Variant Prompts Travel Ban [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
It’s nothing like a good “Front Page News” report from Eva to start the week off with, and this one is filled with all you need to know about the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, upcoming high-profile trials and the unfortunate loss of famed designer Virgil Abloh to cancer amongst other news.

Following Eva’s update on the sex-trafficking trial for socialite and former Jeffrey Epstein affiliate Ghislaine Maxwell, in addition to the murder trial for ex-cop Kim Potter who fatally shot 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright, Rock-T steps in for a college football breakdown that was so on-point it could literally be compared to a preacher speaking to the choir. Bless up!

Treat yourself to some “Front Page News” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

