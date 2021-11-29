Red Carpet Recap: HB’s Editors Break Down The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

HB's editors Shamika Sanders, Marsha Badger and designer Sammy B highlight the best and worst fashion moments of the 2021 Soul Train Awards in this 10-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.

Lifestyle
| 11.29.21
2021 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet

Source: Theo Wargo/ Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The 2021 Soul Train Awards air tonight on BET and we’re taking a look at the hits and misses on the red carpet. From Ari Lennox’s plunging gown, KJ Smith and her arm candy Skyh Black’s sleek fits, to lesser loved style moments from Jazmine Sullivan and Paula Patton, here’s the looks everyone will be talking about.

HelloBeautiful’s managing editor Shamika Sanders, editor Marsha Badger and designer Sammy B dress for the occasion to recap the best and worst fashion moments in this 10-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.

