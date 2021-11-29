The 2021 Soul Train Awards air tonight on BET and we’re taking a look at the hits and misses on the red carpet. From Ari Lennox’s plunging gown, KJ Smith and her arm candy Skyh Black’s sleek fits, to lesser loved style moments from Jazmine Sullivan and Paula Patton, here’s the looks everyone will be talking about.

HelloBeautiful’s managing editor Shamika Sanders, editor Marsha Badger and designer Sammy B dress for the occasion to recap the best and worst fashion moments in this 10-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.

Red Carpet Recap: HB’s Editors Break Down The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2021 Soul Train Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

