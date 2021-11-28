Entertainment News
Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous IG Photoshoot & Rockstar Themed Bash

Reginae Carter celebrated her birthday early with a super sexy IG photoshoot and a rock 'n roll themed birthday bash.

Reginae Carter at the Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

Reginae Carter is counting down the hours until her birthday with a glamourous IG photoshoot and a rock ‘n roll themed birthday bash!

In a photo carousel posted to her IG feed today, the soon-to-be 23-year-old shared a series of poses as she rocked a super sexy, silver cut-out dress against a matching silver background. She wore her hair in a tightly curled, shoulder-length bob that she wore parted over to one side. She paired the look with see-through pumps, minimal jewelry, and soft glam makeup on her face.

“23 tomorrow 👑 11.29🥳,” she captioned the photoset before tagging her glam squad in the caption.

Many of the actress’s 6 million followers were loving this look on the beauty and flooded her IG comments with heart eye, fire, and celebratory emojis in honor of her upcoming birthday.

The social media influencer also celebrated her birthday last night with a rock star-themed bash and all of her friends and family. She took to Instagram earlier today to share last night’s punk-inspired look with her followers, rocking a spiked, black bodysuit, black nails, a black and white wig, and dramatic black makeup.

And prior to last night’s festivities, Reginae got all of her followers in the rock ‘n roll spirit when she posted this photo wearing a fishnet bodysuit, roller skates, and a messy ponytail. For this look, she added a guitar and got really into character as she prepped her guests for the night ahead. “Tonight is the night 🎸🎸🎸🤘🏾,” she captioned the photo set posted to her IG feed yesterday. “🤘🏾 Come turn up with me at my party🥳🥳 I can’t wait to see everybody in their rockstar looks tonight 🤘🏾 #rockandrollwithreginae”

Happy early birthday to this rock star!

The Evolution Of Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter Reveals She Got Breast Implants

Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous IG Photoshoot & Rockstar Themed Bash  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

