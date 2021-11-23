Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!? [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

As Gary continues his sabbatical from the show, we were delighted to have Antoine “Toine The Don” Edwards back to host yet another “tea party” for us.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From 2Pac’s “M.O.B.” ring selling for a massive amount to Madonna getting hit with claims of appropriation, today’s tea is definitely feeling like a blast from the past. However, the most scorching headline centers around a new photo of Kanye West to surface recently that has the whole internet thinking he, well, had some work done.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Related Stories

Get into the laughs in today’s “tea party” with Toine The Don on the Ricky Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!?…

 2 hours ago
07.14.88

Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At…

 2 hours ago
07.15.88

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Tell Us Your Favorite Christmas Songs!

 4 days ago
05.13.86
Travis Scott Performs in Chicago on the Astroworld Tour

$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake,…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: DaBaby Calls Police On DaniLeigh, Couple…

 1 week ago
06.24.84

Entertainment Lawyer Breaks Down Who Will Be Liable…

 1 week ago
06.25.84

Chico Bean Shares His Journey As A Comedian…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Defends His 17-Year-Old Son…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close