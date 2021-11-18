Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Money Talks! Chris Tucker Reportedly Sued By IRS For Owing $9 Million Dollars In Back Taxes

It looks like Chris Tucker's well-known tax problems are far from behind him.

According to USA Today, a complaint was filed by the IRS in a Nevada federal court on Monday stating the “Rush Hour” star owes $9.6 million in federal taxes, tax penalties, and interest from 2002, 2006, 2008, and 2010. A statement in the lawsuit stated, “despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments set forth above, Mr. Tucker has neglected, refused, or failed to fully pay the assessments against him.”

Recently, Tucker spoke about his iconic role as “Smokey” in the 1995 film “Friday,” and why he decided against returning to the Ice Cube-led franchise saying “I don’t want everybody smoking weed and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, I don’t wanna represent everybody smoking weed.”

Tucker has not commented on the lawsuit at this time.

