Criminal Justice Reformer Forces Runoff Election Against Embattled New Orleans Sheriff

New Orleans could get a new sheriff if local organizers have their say. Reform candidate Susan Hutson forced a runoff election with incumbent Sheriff Marlin Gusman.
First elected in 2004, Gusman faces his fiercest challenge in years. Voters will have the opportunity to decide whether he retires from service on Dec. 11.
The sheriff also came under criticism earlier this fall for allowing the second season of the reality show “Jailbirds” to be filmed at the New Orleans jail. Conditions at the jail have drawn sharp criticisms for local organizers for years.
A former police monitor, Hutson has the back of many grassroots leaders and criminal justice advocates in the metro area. Norris Henderson, the co-chair of the PAC for Justice, said Hutson had a focus on care and accountability.
“I worked closely with Susan Hutson throughout her time serving our community as the Independent Police Monitor,” Henderson said in an endorsement statement. “I firmly believe she will implement the change we need in the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. Susan will bring accountability, transparency, and most importantly, a focus on care to the New Orleans jail.”
The founder and executive director of VOICE OF THE EXPERIENCED (VOTE) and sister organization Voters Organized to educate, Henderson is a leading expert nationally on the brutality of the criminal justice system.
Henderson was among those who criticized Gusman for his initial decision to allow filming of “Jailbirds” and even wrote a letter to the editor published in The Advocate in September criticizing the move.
While getting to a runoff election is a good step, getting voters to turn out during a runoff can be a challenge. But it’s not impossible with the effort being put in from local and national organizers.
Hutson has the backing of several groups, including Emerge Louisiana, PAC for Justice, NOLA Defenders for Equal Justice, and recently the College Democrats of Louisiana.
Some see flipping leadership of the local jail could also be an opportunity to increase accountability and financial transparency. Among the issues concerning financial transparency are charges for phone calls at the local jail.
Prison phone industry giant Securus maintains a contract with the Orleans Parish Sherrif’s Office charging incarcerated people a premium. The company and its employees have donated to Gusman in the past.
The Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition calls on the Sheriff’s office to end ties with Securus and its THREADS program, which tracks sensitive information on calls made by incarcerated people.
Not fans of Gusman, the Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition recently tweeted a reminder of the sheriff’s comments in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
“As hurricane season comes to an end, let’s remember that Sheriff Marlin Gusman dehumanized incarcerated people who dared to speak out about their experiences during Hurricane Katrina. 16 years ago, he left our community members up to their necks in sewage,” the Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition tweeted.
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4 “I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB @KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine. Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf 2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
1. Herbert Alford
1 of 15
2. Walter Forbes
2 of 15
3. Termaine Joseph Hicks
3 of 15
4. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers
4 of 15
5. Calvin Bright
Source:WUSA9
5 of 15
6. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington
6 of 15
7. Theophalis Wilson
7 of 15
8. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart
8 of 15
9. Deandre Charles
9 of 15
10. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise
10 of 15
11. Anthony Ray Hinton
11 of 15
Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb
12. Lamar Johnson
12 of 15
13. Wilbert Jones
13 of 15
14. Xavier Davis
Source:Courtesy of Xavier Davis
14 of 15
15. Huwe Burton
15 of 15
