Astroworld Fest Claims 10th Victim After 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Dies From His Injuries

Family attorney Ben Crump as announced that the Astroworld Festival in Houston has claimed it’s 10th victim as 9 year-old A nine-year-old Ezra Blount died on Sunday at Texas children’s hospital in Houston.

Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner said on Twitter: “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come.”

Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the crush of fans when he was on his fathers shoulders. Treston Blount lost consciousness and when he came to, Ezra was missing.

