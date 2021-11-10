Lifestyle
Music Icon Missy Elliot Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ciara took her duty of presenting Missy Elliott with her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star serious as she stylishly pulled up to the event in a custom leather jumper that screamed FLY!

Ciara hardly ever disappoints when it comes to slaying, and this current look that she sported to Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony has moved to the top of our “favorite Ciara looks” list.  The talented entertainer and entrepreneur turned heads in an eye-catching, one-of-a-kind leather jumpsuit designed by stylist Kollin Carter and fashion designer Sir Babajagne.

The jumpsuit seemed to be constructed of soft, supple leather which allowed Ciara comfort. It gave off fashionable super hero vibes with it’s exaggerated-shoulder, long sleeve shrug which featured a collar.  Underneath the shrug was a fitted corset that overlapped her pants in the front and tied up in the back. The loose pants stretched all the way to the floor, covering her shoes, with mini belt buckles tied around her ankles.

Ciara definitely didn’t miss with this look.  She cannot be denied when it comes to styling.

Ciara Presented Missy Elliott Her ‘Walk Of Fame’ Star In A Custom Leather Jumper  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

