If you weren’t ready for the holidays yet, this will definitely do the trick! Michael B. Jordan has just shared the first look of the upcoming Coach Holiday campaign and suddenly we’re ready to skip Thanksgiving and head straight to Christmas!

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared an adorable photo of himself in a winter wonderland as he prepares for the holiday season. Decked out in all Coach, the actor rocked a puffer jacket, khaki slacks, a red plaid shirt, and brown boots. He accessorized the look with a black Coach bag and was all smiles as he posed in snowy New York City for the brand’s holiday look. “The season of giving love and spending time together is here #CoachHoliday #CoachNY,” he captioned the pic. Check it out below!

“All the warm and fuzzies ,” the Coach brand IG page commented on the photo while MBJ’s girlfriend, Lori Harvey shared her stamp of approval in the form of three emojis, writing, “ ”

The Coach “Give A Little Love” campaign will feature members of the Coach Family with their loved ones including Quincy with his sisters Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie Combs as well as Michael B. Jordan with his family all while spotlighting the house’s Studio bag in Signature and Coach Quilties in metallic leather.

We’re excited to see more of the holiday campaign and feel all the feelings this season!

Michael B. Jordan Shares First Look Of Coach’s ‘Give A Little Love’ Holiday Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

