99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Fox television series Our Kind of People took a two week break and left their audience in a fashion funk. Now they are back with a new episode and of course the stylish fashion picked up right where it left off!

Our Kind of People costume designer Jimmy Hawkins finds the most cutest and unique fashion pieces for the women characters on the show. The beaded, crop top (pictured above) that Nikki Vaugh (played by Alana Bright) sported is it! The details on this top are absolutely beautiful. We love the different materials, contrasting prints, and of course the beads that align the straps.

We will forever love a good denim jacket, and this cute cropped one that Angela Vaughn (played by Yaya DeCosta) sported is fly! A denim jacket can elevate any look. While Angela may have been going for just a comfy slay, this short denim jacket paired with this colorful headwrap took this ensemble up a notch.

You know the men of Our Kind of People are not to be outshined. In the picture above, Nikki holds a conversation with her father Nate (played by McKinley Freeman) while walking the beach in a flowing, printed maxi dress. Her father matches her swag in a pink-colored linen button down and white straight leg linen pants. These looks are exactly what the beach ordered.

Not to be left out of the print loop, Angela joins her daughter on the beach with a strapless, patterned maxi gown that flows perfectly with her skin tone.

What was your favorite fashion moment on the show this week?

RELATED STORIES:

Yaya DaCosta Brings The Heat In A Fiery Red Blazer On Ep. 3 Of ‘Our Kind Of People’

Here Is The Fashion We Loved On This Week’s Episode of Fox’s ‘Our Kind Of People’

Fashion Continues To Take A Leading Role On ‘Our Kind Of People’ Episode 4

‘Our Kind Of People’ Ep. 6: Angela Vaughn Serves Victorian Elegance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: