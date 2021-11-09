Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

‘Our Kind Of People’ Ep. 6: Angela Vaughn Serves Victorian Elegance

Our Kind Of People returned after a two week hiatus and YaYa DeCosta's character Angela Vaughn brought the modern Victorian style.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Our Kind of People Fashion Rundown

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

Fox television series Our Kind of People took a two week break and left their audience in a fashion funk.  Now they are back with a new episode and of course the stylish fashion picked up right where it left off!

Our Kind of People Fashion Rundown

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

Our Kind of People costume designer Jimmy Hawkins finds the most cutest and unique fashion pieces for the women characters on the show.  The beaded, crop top (pictured above) that Nikki Vaugh (played by Alana Bright) sported is it!  The details on this top are absolutely beautiful.  We love the different materials, contrasting prints, and of course the beads that align the straps.

Our Kind of People Fashion Rundown

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

We will forever love a good denim jacket, and this cute cropped one that Angela Vaughn (played by Yaya DeCosta) sported is fly!  A denim jacket can elevate any look.  While Angela may have been going for just a comfy slay, this short denim jacket paired with this colorful headwrap took this ensemble up a notch.

Our Kind of People Fashion Rundown

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

You know the men of Our Kind of People are not to be outshined.  In the picture above, Nikki holds a conversation with her father Nate (played by McKinley Freeman) while walking the beach in a flowing, printed maxi dress.  Her father matches her swag in a pink-colored linen button down and white straight leg linen pants.  These looks are exactly what the beach ordered.

Our Kind of People Fashion Rundown

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

Not to be left out of the print loop, Angela joins her daughter on the beach with a strapless, patterned maxi gown that flows perfectly with her skin tone.

What was your favorite fashion moment on the show this week?

RELATED STORIES:

Yaya DaCosta Brings The Heat In A Fiery Red Blazer On Ep. 3 Of ‘Our Kind Of People’

Here Is The Fashion We Loved On This Week’s Episode of Fox’s ‘Our Kind Of People’

Fashion Continues To Take A Leading Role On ‘Our Kind Of People’ Episode 4

‘Our Kind Of People’ Ep. 6: Angela Vaughn Serves Victorian Elegance  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Stevie J. Slams Faith Evans With…

 6 hours ago
09.13.81

Jeff Johnson Dives Into The Cases Of Ahmaud…

 6 hours ago
09.14.81
13 items

Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Did Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Travis Scott Is Being Sued After…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Missy Elliot To Receive Star On The Hollywood…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Mind Body Business: How To Avoid Weekend Weight…

 4 days ago
10.05.79

What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You…

 4 days ago
10.06.79

Alicia Key Takes To Instagram To Reminds Us…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Did The LGBTQ+ Community Forgive DaBaby…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close