Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jeff Johnson Dives Into The Cases Of Ahmaud Arbery & Travis Scott’s Astroworld [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and Jeff Johnson is here to highlight key moments worth knowing in order to stay up-to-date in the news.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For this segment of “3 Things,” Johnson gives some updates on what exactly happened at Astroworld Festival this year that resulted in multiple deaths. At the moment it’s looking like one big blame game, with Travis Scott getting many fingers pointed his way due to possible negligence. We also discuss the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, which kicked off last week and is revealing tons of new details on what happened in the immediate aftermath of Arbery’s senseless killing.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get educated by listening to “3 Things With Jeff Johnson” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Jeff Johnson Dives Into The Cases Of Ahmaud Arbery & Travis Scott’s Astroworld [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Stevie J. Slams Faith Evans With…

 6 hours ago
09.13.81

Jeff Johnson Dives Into The Cases Of Ahmaud…

 7 hours ago
09.14.81
13 items

Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Did Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Travis Scott Is Being Sued After…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Missy Elliot To Receive Star On The Hollywood…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Mind Body Business: How To Avoid Weekend Weight…

 4 days ago
10.05.79

What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You…

 4 days ago
10.06.79

Alicia Key Takes To Instagram To Reminds Us…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Did The LGBTQ+ Community Forgive DaBaby…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close