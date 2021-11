99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

According to TMZ, Stevie J has filed for divorce from his 3 year marriage to Faith Evans in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday. Back in 2018, Stevie J and Faith Evans blindsided everyone, including their family and friends when then married each other in their hotel room in Vegas. The relationship has had it’s rocky moments, including Faith Evans being arrested in 2020 for domestic violence against Stevie J.

