Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Spot: Travis Scott Is Being Sued After 8 People Died At His AstroWorld Festival [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

What was supposed to be an epic weekend for music & entertainment in Houston for Travis Scott’s highly-anticipated Astroworld Festival ended up being unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

We’ve got a few updates on the tragic events in today’s “Hot Spot” report, including how many were killed and who should be held accountable.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As an avid Travis Scott fan himself, Rickey definitely felt the importance of making this an important subject to discuss. From the pending lawsuits to the finger-pointing happening on all levels, we just hope everything gets worked out in a fair manner and that those who lost loved ones get some sort of justice for the senseless deaths that occurred.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Let Da Brat break it all down in detail with today’s “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Travis Scott Is Being Sued After 8 People Died At His AstroWorld Festival [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Did Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Travis Scott Is Being Sued After…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Missy Elliot To Receive Star On The Hollywood…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Mind Body Business: How To Avoid Weekend Weight…

 3 days ago
10.05.79

What’s Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You…

 3 days ago
10.06.79

Alicia Key Takes To Instagram To Reminds Us…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Did The LGBTQ+ Community Forgive DaBaby…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Guess Who’s Filling In For Wendy…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Did Special K & Da Brat Squash Their…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Is Mike Hill Cheating On Cynthia…

 5 days ago
08.04.78
Photos
Close