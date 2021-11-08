Oprah Presses Will Smith Over Open Relationship Rumors

During the latest episode of the AppleTV+ series The Oprah Conversation, Oprah pressesd Will Smith on his seemingly open relationship with his wife. Smith revealed that he and Jada never “officially” split, but said their relationship took a drastic turn after an argument on Jada’s 40th birthday.

“We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy — versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.”

