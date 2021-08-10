99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Richmond Behavioral Health Authority (RBHA) is licensed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and is the statutorily established public entity responsible for providing mental health, intellectual disabilities, substance abuse and prevention services to the citizens of the City of Richmond.

RBHA is a leader in the Community Health industry. The mission of RBHA’s Human Resources Division is to create a culture and environment that encourages career development as well as health, wellness, and self-care opportunities for our employees. In order to optimize employees’ personal and professional productivity and growth, RBHA is committed to providing a healthy work environment that supports healthy choices for employees.

RBHA works to provide multiple and on-going opportunities for our employees to grow professionally – internal workshops and trainings, external conferences and trainings, and support with attaining professional certifications and licenses (when applicable). Here at RBHA, we consider ourselves a family. RBHA Human Resources Division works to keep everyone connected to ensure our services are exceeding expectations while delivering quality customer service.

Our Mission:

RBHA promotes health, wellness, and recovery for the people and communities we serve.

Our Vision:

An inclusive, healthy community where individuals are inspired to reach their highest potential.

Our Values:

Equity / Innovation / Quality / Inclusion / Accessibility / Transparency / Compassion / Integrity

Creating Healthy Communities – One Person, One Family, One Community at a time.

RBHA is committed to providing behavioral health services to all Richmond residents regardless of race, color, gender, age, religion, disability, or national origin.

Services are provided directly by RBHA staff and through contracts with private providers in the community. Funding is received through fees from consumers, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the City of Richmond, and local and state grants.

RBH Careers

https://www.rbha.org/careers.aspx

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Z8C087pATgTCMD4_u6c1w

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/richmond-behavioral-health-authority

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/rbharva

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: