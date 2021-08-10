RVA Job Fair 21
HomeRVA Job Fair 21

Snagajob Shifts

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

For more information please contact:
Sean Eubanks
Associate Recruiting Specialist
Phone: 804-433-1161

Take control of your work schedule and become a Snagajob shift worker. If you’re tired of the 9 to 5 and you’re looking for a different way to make money, then become a member of our crew. We instantly connect workers with open shifts at local restaurants, hotels, and retail stores. Our team of shift workers pick up shifts and businesses staff up—it’s a win-win. Shifts include Host, Busser, Dishwasher, Barback, Hotel Room Attendant, Catering Server and more. How it works:

  • Pick up shifts: You’re instantly alerted when businesses post shifts that fit your availability.
  • Do work: You can work a variety of positions including dishwasher, cashier, event staff, prep cook and more.
  • Get paid: The manager confirms your hours and your money is deposited into your account weekly.

3 reasons why you should join our crew of shift workers:

  • You’re in control. You choose when and where you work.
  • There’s no commitment. If you don’t like a shift you don’t have to go back.
  • Make more money. You’ll always earn more than minimum wage and pay may increase based on position.

Do you have what it takes?

  • Reliability. Businesses count on you to show up and do great work. Without shift workers, those shifts would go unfilled.
  • Experience. We’re looking for people who have experience in restaurants, food service, retail, customer service, and/or warehouses.

  • Motivation. Show up, be awesome and remember, If you don’t like the shift, you never have to work there again.

All candidates must be willing to submit to e-Verify.

Required qualifications:

  • 18 years or older
  • Legally authorized to work in the United States
  • Background check

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
6 items

Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh’s Passing…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!?…

 6 days ago
07.14.88

Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At…

 6 days ago
07.15.88

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Tell Us Your Favorite Christmas Songs!

 1 week ago
05.13.86
Travis Scott Performs in Chicago on the Astroworld Tour

$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake,…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: DaBaby Calls Police On DaniLeigh, Couple…

 2 weeks ago
06.24.84

Entertainment Lawyer Breaks Down Who Will Be Liable…

 2 weeks ago
06.25.84
Photos
Close