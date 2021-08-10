Snagajob Shifts

CLOSE
Sean Eubanks
Associate Recruiting Specialist
Phone: 804-433-1161
Take control of your work schedule and become a Snagajob shift worker. If you’re tired of the 9 to 5 and you’re looking for a different way to make money, then become a member of our crew. We instantly connect workers with open shifts at local restaurants, hotels, and retail stores. Our team of shift workers pick up shifts and businesses staff up—it’s a win-win. Shifts include Host, Busser, Dishwasher, Barback, Hotel Room Attendant, Catering Server and more. How it works:
- Pick up shifts: You’re instantly alerted when businesses post shifts that fit your availability.
- Do work: You can work a variety of positions including dishwasher, cashier, event staff, prep cook and more.
- Get paid: The manager confirms your hours and your money is deposited into your account weekly.
3 reasons why you should join our crew of shift workers:
- You’re in control. You choose when and where you work.
- There’s no commitment. If you don’t like a shift you don’t have to go back.
- Make more money. You’ll always earn more than minimum wage and pay may increase based on position.
Do you have what it takes?
- Reliability. Businesses count on you to show up and do great work. Without shift workers, those shifts would go unfilled.
- Experience. We’re looking for people who have experience in restaurants, food service, retail, customer service, and/or warehouses.
- Motivation. Show up, be awesome and remember, If you don’t like the shift, you never have to work there again.
All candidates must be willing to submit to e-Verify.
Required qualifications:
- 18 years or older
- Legally authorized to work in the United States
- Background check
