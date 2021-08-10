Chesterfield County Fire & EMS

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In order to accomplish our mission – to protect life, property and the environment, we recognize that “great service is provided by great people” who are guided by a set of principles and values. We will constantly strive to take care of each other and provide for the safety, health and well-being of our members. We will promote teamwork in meeting our goals and encourage initiative in continuously improving our individual performance as well as the quality of both our external and internal services and programs. To be successful as an organization, we must listen and communicate honestly, accurately and in a timely manner to foster trust and understanding. Furthermore, we have an expectation that our members will conduct themselves in accordance with the department’s organizational values:

Firefighters are held in high regard from the public we serve. Therefore, it is important to assess each applicant thoroughly.

Minimum qualifications at time of application include…

Eligible for employment in the United States

Possess a valid driver’s license issued by their state of residence with a point balance of -1 or better (additional requirements apply)

Minimum qualifications at time of written test include…

Must be 18 years of age

Have a High School Diploma or GED

Recruit School

All newly hired Chesterfield Fire and EMS firefighters, regardless of experience level, participate in a fire recruit school. The program is delivered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for approximately twenty-four weeks. Employees participating in recruit school are compensated based on their starting pay. Recruits receive training, and are evaluated in all aspects of the job to include:

EMS Training (Cognitive and Practical)

Fire Training (Cognitive and Practical)

Physical Fitness

Teamwork Skills

Physical Expectations

Firefighting is a very physically challenging activity and preparation for recruit school is essential for success. Working in heavy protective gear in extreme temperature environments requires conditioning for your safety as well as your crew members. Find out more about preparing yourself on our web site –

www.chesterfield.gov/careerfire

Contact the Recruiter:

David Tesh

804-748-1629

Teshd@chesterfield.gov

