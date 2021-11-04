Entertainment News
Gary's Tea: Did The LGBTQ+ Community Forgive DaBaby + Why Did Kanye West Shave Off His Eyebrows?

It’s time for today’s dose of “Gary’s Tea,” including DaBaby being forgiven by the LGBTQ+ community for his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami and a new look for Kanye West that’s sure to remove all emotion from his face.

Jay-Z’s recent welcome to Instagram also created some heat in the headlines, one reason being that he achieved the seemingly-impossible — he got Beyoncé to actually follow someone!  Although he’s already deactivated the account, it was interesting to see King Bey finally break her zero-following clause on social media in support of the hubby Hov.  

Gary's Tea: Did The LGBTQ+ Community Forgive DaBaby + Why Did Kanye West Shave Off His Eyebrows?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

