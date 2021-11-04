Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Protect Black Women” | Episode 40

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

 

Do we care who celebrities are dating? The duo breaks down their thoughts on celebrities’ choices and even chime in on the new Drake rumor.  Plus, the ladies do a deep dive into the uptick in crimes against women. The ladies share their safety tips + undress Yung Miami’s new song ‘Rap Freaks’.  Find out what they had to say.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s sweater season so we’re getting all of our Fall clothes ready for layering!  Check out our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Protect Black Women” | Episode 40  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Did Special K & Da Brat Squash Their…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Is Mike Hill Cheating On Cynthia…

 22 hours ago
08.04.78

Front Page News: Atlanta Braves Win World Series…

 23 hours ago
08.05.78

Hot Spot: This Actor Rejects $9 Million Movie…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams’ Son Caught Partying While…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Fetty Wap Arrested With Federal Drug…

 3 days ago
07.22.77

Bakari Sellers Breaks Down Why Your Vote Matters…

 3 days ago
07.23.77

Fu-Gee-Later: The Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan Appear At Sold-Out…

 5 days ago
04.30.76

Front Page News: Families In 2015 Charleston Church…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close