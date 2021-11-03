Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Special K & Da Brat Squash Their Beef Just Like Jay-Z & Dame Dash!? [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Ending a beef can be one of the biggest signs of maturity, and it looks like our very own co-hosts Special K & Da Brat are ready to bury their past transgressions for good.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sparked by Jay-Z’s olive branch extended to former business partner Dame Dash while accepting his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame recently, we introduced listeners to call in and let it out on-air by squashing any problems they may have with another person. Of course, that led to some old issues getting dug up within our own little family and, well, just listen below to see how it all went down! 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch them come together below with this special segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Did Special K & Da Brat Squash Their Beef Just Like Jay-Z & Dame Dash!? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Did Special K & Da Brat Squash Their…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Is Mike Hill Cheating On Cynthia…

 11 hours ago
08.04.78

Front Page News: Atlanta Braves Win World Series…

 12 hours ago
08.05.78

Hot Spot: This Actor Rejects $9 Million Movie…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams’ Son Caught Partying While…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Fetty Wap Arrested With Federal Drug…

 2 days ago
07.22.77

Bakari Sellers Breaks Down Why Your Vote Matters…

 2 days ago
07.23.77

Fu-Gee-Later: The Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan Appear At Sold-Out…

 5 days ago
04.30.76

Front Page News: Families In 2015 Charleston Church…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close