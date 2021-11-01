Get All The Info You Need to Vote Tomorrow Here!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

– Tuesday November 2nd is Election Day!!

– Polls open at 6am and you must be IN LINE by 7pm to be able to cast your vote

– You MUST vote at your assigned precinct, to find out where that is go to elections.virginia.gov/voter-ed and click on “where to vote”

– You must bring your ID or a utility bill with your registered address on it. If you do not have either, please see the Election official at your precinct.

– If you are in Richmond and need a ride to the polls, contact the Radio One Poll Patrol at 804-201-7701

– If you have ANY problems voting at polls, please call 1-866-OUR-VOTE, that’s 1-866-687-8683

– Make sure to FLIP YOUR BALLOT and answer the referendum on the back!!

