Get All The Info You Need to Vote Tomorrow Here!

–         Tuesday November 2nd is Election Day!!

–         Polls open at 6am and you must be IN LINE by 7pm to be able to cast your vote

–         You MUST vote at your assigned precinct, to find out where that is go to elections.virginia.gov/voter-ed and click on “where to vote”

–         You must bring your ID or a utility bill with your registered address on it. If you do not have either, please see the Election official at your precinct.

–         If you are in Richmond and need a ride to the polls, contact the Radio One Poll Patrol at 804-201-7701

–         If you have ANY problems voting at polls, please call 1-866-OUR-VOTE, that’s 1-866-687-8683

–         Make sure to FLIP YOUR BALLOT and answer the referendum on the back!!

